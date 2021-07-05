ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
China to encourage banks to lend more to small firms, central bank says

  • China aims to build a long-term mechanism to make banks "dare, willing and able" to lend more to small firms, the central bank said.
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

BEIJING: China's central bank said on Monday it would encourage banks to lend more to small firms by stabilising their funding costs and allowing them to tolerate more bad loans.

China aims to build a long-term mechanism to make banks "dare, willing and able" to lend more to small firms, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

China will encourage banks to reasonably set deposit rates to stabilise funding costs, and unleash potential from previous loan prime rate (LPR) reforms to consolidate falls in real lending rates for small firms, the central bank said.

Last month, an industry body said China's reforms to the way banks calculate deposit rates would help ease pressure on banks' funding costs, although the impact on lenders and depositors would be limited.

Chinese authorities have unveiled a raft of policy measures since early last year to support small businesses but have been hit harder by the COVID-19 outbreak.

China would increase its tolerance for non-performing loans for small businesses, the central bank said.

The central bank will continue to use re-lending, re-discount tools to guide banks to lend more to small firms, while encouraging small and medium-sized banks to issue special bonds for financing small firms.

