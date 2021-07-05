ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi continues as Covid-19 cases spike

  • The latest hearing comes after authorities reported 2,318 new confirmed infections, the highest daily coronavirus caseload for months.
AFP Updated 05 Jul 2021

NAYPYIDAW: Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi seemed in good health as she appeared in court Monday, her lawyer said, as her trial continued with the capital grappling with a Covid-19 spike.

The Nobel laureate has been largely invisible since being detained by the military in February, with a handful of court appearances in a special court in Naypyidaw her only link to the outside world.

The latest hearing comes after authorities reported 2,318 new confirmed infections -- with over a fifth of tests coming back positive -- the highest daily coronavirus caseload for months.

Eating inside restaurants in the military-built capital Naypyidaw was banned from Monday, and more restrictions are expected.

There had been no instruction regarding the virus from the court -- where mask-wearing is mandatory -- and "we are proceeding as usual", Min Min Soe, a member of Suu Kyi's legal team told reporters.

At Monday's hearing Suu Kyi's lawyers cross-examined witnesses for the prosecution who allege she flouted coronavirus restrictions during 2020 elections that her National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide, Min Min Soe said.

The special court also heard testimony Suu Kyi illegally imported and possessed walkie talkies.

She appeared "fresh and in good health", Min Min Soe added.

The Nobel laureate, 76, also faces separate charges of accepting illegal payments of gold and violating a colonial-era secrecy law. She could be jailed for more than a decade if convicted on all counts.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted Suu Kyi's government in February, with pro-democracy protests met by a brutal military crackdown that has killed more than 880, according to a local monitoring group.

In some areas civilians have formed "defence forces" to combat the military, often using hunting rifles or makeshift weapons cobbled together from household items.

Twenty-five anti-regime fighters and civilians were killed during clashes, villagers in the central Sagaing region said Sunday, after military trucks entered their area and opened fire.

AFP was unable to confirm the toll.

State-run media offered a different account of the skirmish, which took place on Friday, saying the military was patrolling the area when they were ambushed.

Soldiers fended off "armed terrorists" and later found "four mortars and six percussion lock firearms", reported the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, which did not give a death toll in the village.

