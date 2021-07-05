ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
Zameen.com inaugurates Ramada by Wyndham’s project in Bahria Town

BR Web Desk 05 Jul 2021

RAWALPINDI: Zameen.com recently laid the foundation stone for the development of Ramada by Wyndham’s project in Bahria Town Phase 7, Rawalpindi. The inauguration event was attended by Zameen.com Senior Director Hassan Danish, Director Project Sales (North) Khurram Hussain and Premier Choice CEO Imran Zia, who were also joined by other real estate stakeholders from Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Speaking at the event, Senior Director Hassan Danish stated that Ramada by Wyndham would soon be the number one branded project in Pakistan, as it was being developed in line with international standards. He further revealed that the project would feature a Rohtas Thermal Club, a swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and a BBQ area.

Premier Choice CEO Imran Zia added that the project would be among the country’s top developments due to its unique location, security arrangements, uninterrupted electricity supply, dedicated parking space for each apartment unit and the presence of international brand outlets. He also mentioned that the project’s proximity with leading educational institutions and other major facilities would make it an even more attractive investment for potential customers.

Director Project Sales Khurram Hussain also took the opportunity to reiterate the significance of the new development, stating that Ramada by Wyndham’s River Courtyard project would be an exceptional venture due to its supreme location and the provision of state-of-the-art facilities for the residents of the twin cities.

Zameen.com Zameen

