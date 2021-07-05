ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the global community to mobilize its international institutions against India as the planning and financing of the heinous terror blast in Johar Town, Lahore had links with the Indian sponsorship terrorism against Pakistan.

The prime minister also lauded the speedy investigation of Punjab police counter terrorism department, and the excellent coordination among all the civil and military intelligence agencies that led to unearthing and identifying the terrorists behind the blast and their international linkages.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted "I instructed my team to brief nation on findings of Johar Town, Lahore blast investigation today. I appreciate the diligence & speed of Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Dept. in unearthing the evidence & commend the excellent coordination of all our civil & mly (military) Intel (intelligence) agencies.

"This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak (Pakistan). Global community must mobilise int (international) institutions against this rogue behaviour," he further added.

