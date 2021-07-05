ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Railways to get Rs9891.685m payable amount

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways was set to receive Rs 9891.685 million as payable amount on account of providing different services to federal and provincial departments, autonomous and private bodies.

In this regard, Pakistan Railways has approached the departments to recover outstanding billion of rupees as early as possible, an official of the Ministry of Railways told APP on Wednesday.

Giving details, he said the federal departments has to pay an amount of Rs1172.180 million while provincial departments would pay Rs 2,444.220 million besides autonomous and private bodies with an amount of Rs 6,275.285 million.

On the directives of Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, he said the Ministry has approached the federal and provincial departments for recovering this outstanding amount.

He said the federal departments were included Defence, National Highway Authority, AGPR, Pakistan Post Office, Works Department, State Bank of Pakistan and Post Master General (Freight).

The provincial institutions were included Food department, provincial highways, irrigation, police and Town municipal authorities while the autonomous and private bodies were included Pakistan State Oil, WAPDA, Oil Companies (Shell Shevron), Public Private Partnership (Business Express and Shalimar Express Night Coach, Bolan Express, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways has retrieved around 452 acres precious land worth billion of rupees from private individuals under its anti-encroachment operation across the country. The official said the encroachment operation has been launched with the assistance of railway police and district administrations.

He said the government was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land grabbers including detailed survey was being carried out to identify the encroached land, occupied by the individuals and under illegal occupation of various government departments.

The official said the campaign was being monitored by the Divisional Superintendents, Headquarters office and Ministry of Railways.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and joint procedure order have been issued since for strict implementation of this policy, the official added.

He said the First Information Reports were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to Pakistan Railways Judicial Magistrates for expeditious trial.

