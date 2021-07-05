CPC enjoys tremendous international influence: Chinese envoy

LAHORE: China's Acting Consul General Lahore Peng Zhengwu has said "a century ago, at the time of its founding, the Communist Party of China (CPC) had just over 50 members. Today, with more than 95 million members in a country of more than 1.4 billion people, it is the largest governing party in the world and enjoys tremendous international influence."

He was addressing a seminar titled CPC 100 years and Pak-China saga" organized by Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) at local hotel here on Sunday.

IIRMR chairman Muhammad Mehdi, President Yasir Habib Khan, PU Pro VC Saleem Mazhar, Prof Amjad Magsi, Adnan Khan Kakar, luqmat Shaikh and others also spoke on the occasion.

"Thanks to the CPC, the Chinese people have truly become the master of their country, society and their destiny. Since the reform and opening up in 1978, 770 million people have been lifted out of poverty, an achievement representing 70 percent of the global poverty reduction effort. China has become the first developing country in the world to attain the poverty reduction goal in the United Nations Millennium Development Goals," he added.

He said that this year also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations. "Over the past 70 years, China-Pakistan friendship has grown steadily. In 2015, President Xi paid a historic visit to Pakistan, elevating China-Pakistan relations to an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. CPEC phase II is focused on agriculture and industrialization. In the face of the sudden Covid-19 epidemic, China and Pakistan have always stood together and helped each other," he added.

Peking University Director Urdu Department Dr. Ms Zhang Jiamei said that both Pakistan and China, being old and trustworthy neighbors, are blossoming with zeal of friendship. In 1951, Ms Zhang said that both countries established their diplomatic ties formally and since then bilateral cooperation and synergic coordination are in full swing. She said that China as a peaceful country is forging ahead for peace and prosperity of all human kind. On Covid-19 spread and deadliness, she said that only respecting science and joint cooperation without any prejudice, challenge of Pandemic can be coped with.

IIRMR chairman, also a known politician and expert on China affairs, Muhammad Mehdi felicitated China on CPC 100 years, saying CPC saga has four phases from Chairman Mao to President Xi Jinping. Fourth phase, still continuing, headed by President Xi is charged up with rule-based international laws, equal-footed relations, coexistence and BRI.

Shedding light on Pak-China relations, he said that they also are structured on three stages. Pak-China delegations exchanges started during former PM Liaqat Ali Khan's regime. Ayub Khan-Yahya Khan periods witnessed military cooperation. Former PM Nawaz Sharif era deepened relations with launch of CPEC and strategic ties in third phase.

He underlined the need of dispelling impression of CPEC slowdown, saying impetus may be given by invoking pending JCC meeting and melting ice on ML-1 impasse. Economic and strategic partnership demand further galvanization to let people feel better.

PU Pro VC Dr Saleem Mazhar acknowledged role of CPC in developing china and liberating a huge number of people from poverty. PU Prof Dr. Amjad Abbas Magsi said that CPC has drawn its legitimacy not only by founding the People's Republic of China but by taking out China out of shakels of poverty.

PU (Film and Broadcasting Department) Chairperson Associate Prof Lubna Zaheer said that Pak-China relations are rooted into hearts and minds of both sides' public. "China as true friend is on who stands by Pakistan on Kashmir issue," she mentioned. If CPEC is steered perfectly, Pakistan fate is destined to change, she added.

Senior analysts Adnan Khan Kakar and Luqman Sheikh jointly said that CPC 100 years are an epic journey from nowhere to anywhere. In the world, there are only few watershed moments that changed the course of history and CPC saga is among one of them, they added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021