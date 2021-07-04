Punjab witnessing gradual decline in Covid-19 infection rate

LAHORE: The province of Punjab is witnessing a gradual decline in Covid-19 infection rate, as out of total 16973 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 125 fresh virus cases and six fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of virus cases to 346,582 and death toll to 10767.

With the recovery of 264 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 327,686. On the other hand, as many as 957 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 906383.

Taking notice of fake entries by vaccinators in vaccination centers of the province, Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare has constituted a fact finding committee to monitor the vaccine stocks.

Apart from monitoring the stock and performance of the vaccination staff, the committee will also work for bringing improvement in the vaccination drive.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 178600 cases and 4327 deaths, Rawalpindi 26396 cases and 1528 deaths, Faisalabad 21432 cases and 1160 deaths, Multan 17888 cases and 846 deaths, Gujranwala 8300 cases and 425 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6072 cases and 259 deaths, Sargodha 8438 cases and 288 deaths, Sheikhupura 3801 cases and 118 deaths and Sialkot reported 7065 cases and 235 deaths.

Moreover, the country's pharmaceutical company, Getz Pharma has launched Pakistan's first Metabesity guideline in collaboration with the country's leading medical societies including Pakistan Cardiac Society, Pakistan Society of Nephrology and Pakistan Society of Neurology.

It may be added that Pakistan is amongst the top 10 countries in terms of obesity, with individuals at a higher risk of metabolic disorders or Metabesity. There is a dire need to treat patients holistically rather than for one specific medical condition.

Recent data of Pakistan suggests the need for preventive interventions to manage the obesogenic state of the country, which can be achieved with the help of effective practice guidelines and procedures. GI problems in diabetes are common but not commonly recognized in clinical practice," says Dr Saad Khalid Niaz- Metabesity, working group member.

"Metabesity is a complex medical condition, which has its roots in contrasting medical conditions. We need to come to a consensus about how to decrease the incidence of Metabesity by preventing it and taking a multi-disciplinary approach to manage it," says Dr S Abbas Raza, corresponding author of Metabesity Guideline.

On the other hand, a modern 'Endoscopy Unit' has been set up in the Pediatrics Department of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) which will enable to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal diseases of children from infants to 18 years of age.

Principal PGMI Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar, while inaugurating the Endoscopy Unit in the Department of Pediatrics of LGH, said this facility is available on a very limited scale from the Department of Pediatrics in the public sector hospitals while the modern equipment installed in the LGH with the help of philanthropists would facilitate the treatment of patients across the province.

