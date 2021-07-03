ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Younis believes Shahid Afridi was behind the revolt during 2009 Champions Trophy

  • He thinks Afridi did so because wanted the captaincy
Syed Ahmed Updated 03 Jul 2021

In a shocking revelation, former captain Younis Khan has named Shahid Afridi as the man culprit behind the 2009 revolt against his captaincy.

Younis, who recently stepped down as the national cricket team's batting coach after a disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), made these revelations during a TV interview – a rare sight for cricket fans as he usually avoids media space.

Younis Khan steps down as Pakistan batting coach

Khan appeared at ARY’s program 11th Hour where he spoke openly about the recent incident at the PCB, the 2009 revolt and his take on match-fixing in Pakistan cricket.

Referring to the episode, the 2009 World T20 Champion said he believed that Shahid Khan Afridi might not be the man instigator of the revolt, but he took advantage of the situation and took the matter to the then PCB chairman Ijaz Butt to get him sacked.

The incident is from the 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa where more than ten cricketers, including Mohammad Yousuf, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Saeed Ajmal, Kamran Akmal, Rana Naved ul Hasan, and Umar Akmal, had conspired to remove Younis from the captaincy. Rather than speaking to Khan or the team manager about their reservations, they went behind the captain’s back and complained to the PCB chairman.

Need to find proper replacements: Younis Khan

Younis believed that the revolt was not about his style of captaincy or strong attitude. According to him, Afridi did so because he wanted the captaincy for himself.

“If the players had problems with me they could have spoken to me. They claimed that they didn't want me removed as captain but just wanted the cricket board to speak to me to change my attitude,” Younis told Badami.

“Then how is it that when the player (s) met with the then PCB Chairman, Ejaz Butt one senior player, and apparently Afridi demanded the captain be changed. To me it was about captaincy ambitions,” said the highest Test run-getter for Pakistan.

He said that although players had taken an oath on the Holy Quran, they later spilt the beans on the proceedings. Ironically, the conspiring group had borrowed the Holy Quran from Younis himself through Umar Akmal.

“Umar came to me and said he wanted to recite some soorah before an important match. Later, players used the same Holy book to take an oath against revealing anything that was discussed in the ‘meeting.’

PCB Younis Khan Shahid Afridi 2009 champions trophy 2009 revolt against Younis Khan

Younis believes Shahid Afridi was behind the revolt during 2009 Champions Trophy

Incentives for auto industry: FBR issues details

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to help those wanting to travel abroad: Umar

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

Sindh eases Covid restrictions, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters