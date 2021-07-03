ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

APP 03 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the government was committed to providing facilities and incentives to overseas Pakistanis and their families, for their immense contribution to the development of Pakistan.

Terming the overseas Pakistanis an invaluable asset, he said the remittances were playing a key role in stabilizing the country’s economy.

Chairing a meeting on the increase witnessed in remittances, the prime minister stressed the need for steps to provide more incentives to the Pakistanis living abroad.

The prime minister directed to devise a comprehensive strategy regarding the foreign exchange and other economic needs in view of stability of economic growth and asked the relevant ministries to set targets. The meeting discussed the incentives given by the government to overseas Pakistanis, success of Roshan Digital Account, increase in domestic exports, especially from Information Technology sector, promotion of foreign investment and bilateral agreements concluded with various countries.

The State Bank of Pakistan informed the meeting that the government’s policy of providing attractive incentives to Pakistanis abroad in terms of remittances was showing positive results.

The meeting was informed that Roshan Digital Account had so far received $1.561 billion in just 10 months.

It was highlighted that remittances had been steadily increasing since the financial year 2018 despite the coronavirus pandemic, which reflected the confidence of overseas Pakistanis in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was informed that the ‘National Remittance Loyalty Programme’ would be launched soon to facilitate Pakistani community abroad.

Under this programme, a mobile application will be introduced and more remittances will be extended to Pakistanis abroad besides provision of financial incentives.

The programme will be launched in collaboration with Pakistan International Airlines, Federal Bureau of Revenue, National Database and Registration Authority, State Life Corporation of Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Benevolent and Old Age Employees Fund and other government agencies.

The overseas Pakistanis associated with this programme will receive benefits from these institutions.

The meeting was updated on the achievements related to Roshan Digital Account, Roshan ‘Apni (own) Car’ scheme and Roshan Samaji Khidmat (social service).

Also, the ‘Roshan Apna Ghar’ is on the cards to provide houses on soft loan.

PM’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood gave a detailed briefing on the possible growth in exports in various sectors, especially in harnessing the country’s potential in the Information Technology sector.

The Board of Investment informed the meeting that every effort was being made to facilitate the foreign investors and ensure ease of doing business.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Minister, the Minister for Economic Affairs, Adviser on Commerce, and the Special Assistants for National Security, Revenue and other senior officials.

