153 fresh virus cases, 6 deaths: Covid-19 vaccine available at all vaccination centres

Recorder Report 03 Jul 2021

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus pandemic is witnessing a declining trend in Punjab, as 153 fresh cases and six fatalities were reported across the province in the last 24 hours.

With 153 fresh cases out of 19157 tests during the last 24 hours, the provincial tally of virus cases has risen to 346,454 and death toll to 10761.

With the recovery of 254 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 327,422. On the other hand, as many as 1110 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 905430 with recovery rate of 94.3%.

The vaccination drive is underway at vaccination centres set up across the province. Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Sarah Aslam said that vaccines for Covid-19 are available in abundance at all the centers, so all citizens over the age of 18 must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The people are also requested to take precautionary measures to protect themselves; in case of any further guidance or complaint, contact can be made on Health-line 1033.

On the other hand, the department has successfully utilized development budget for the year 2020-21 on 59 schemes including establishment and up-gradation of government hospitals and laboratories.

As a success story, 96% of the allocated development budget has been utilized in the department on 59 development schemes. These development schemes include TB and Infection Control Programmes completed and shifted into current budget, up-gradation of THQ Burewala from 60 to 150 bedded hospital in district Vehari. Moreover, RHC Renala Khurd upgraded into 60 bedded THQ hospital, restructuring and re-modelling of three Drug Testing Laboratories in Multan, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 178523 cases and 4326 deaths, Rawalpindi 26392 cases and 1527 deaths, Faisalabad 21427 cases and 1159 deaths, Multan 17880 cases and 843 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6072 cases and 259 deaths, Sargodha 8438 cases and 288 deaths and Sialkot reported 7063 cases and 235 deaths.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

