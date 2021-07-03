ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 2, 2021).

=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member                       Company                        Turnover        Rates
Name                                                       of Shares
=================================================================================
Growth Sec.                  Aisha Steel Mills                 5,500        25.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,500        25.00
AKD Sec.                     Al Shaheer Corp.                    500        19.75
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500        19.75
Ghani Osman Sec.             BYCO Petroleum                    2,000        11.80
Pearl Sec.                                                     7,500        11.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          9,500        11.68
D.J.M. Sec.                  Cherat Cement                       500       178.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500       178.50
Fortune Sec.                 Crescent Fibres Ltd.                645        57.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            645        57.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani          D.G.Cement                        4,657       120.15
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          4,657       120.15
Maan Securities              Dandot Cement (R)                31,500         2.49
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         31,500         2.49
Akik Capital                 Faysal Bank                  13,550,000        18.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate     13,550,000        18.00
SAZ Capital                  Hascol Petroleum                875,000         8.86
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        875,000         8.86
Arif Habib Ltd.              JS Bank Ltd.                  3,000,000         5.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      3,000,000         5.60
Dawood Equities              K-Electric Limited            2,800,000         4.12
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      2,800,000         4.12
Dawood Equities              Nimir Resins Ltd                325,000        19.86
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        325,000        19.86
Surmawala Sec.               Service Fabrics                  40,000        32.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         40,000        32.50
Pearl Sec.                   Sui Northern Gas                    500        48.35
MRA Sec.                                                       5,000        48.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          5,500        48.12
Fortune Sec.                 TPL Corp Ltd.                    25,000        18.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         25,000        18.30
Axis Global                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                   725       170.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            725       170.50
Dawood Equities              Unity Foods Limited             200,000        44.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        200,000        44.85
AKD Sec.                     Waves Singer                      1,000        27.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          1,000        27.25
=================================================================================
                             Total Turnover               20,875,027
=================================================================================

