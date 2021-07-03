KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 2, 2021).

================================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================= Growth Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 5,500 25.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 25.00 AKD Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 500 19.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 19.75 Ghani Osman Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,000 11.80 Pearl Sec. 7,500 11.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 11.68 D.J.M. Sec. Cherat Cement 500 178.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 178.50 Fortune Sec. Crescent Fibres Ltd. 645 57.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 645 57.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 4,657 120.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,657 120.15 Maan Securities Dandot Cement (R) 31,500 2.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,500 2.49 Akik Capital Faysal Bank 13,550,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,550,000 18.00 SAZ Capital Hascol Petroleum 875,000 8.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 8.86 Arif Habib Ltd. JS Bank Ltd. 3,000,000 5.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 5.60 Dawood Equities K-Electric Limited 2,800,000 4.12 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800,000 4.12 Dawood Equities Nimir Resins Ltd 325,000 19.86 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,000 19.86 Surmawala Sec. Service Fabrics 40,000 32.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 32.50 Pearl Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 48.35 MRA Sec. 5,000 48.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 48.12 Fortune Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 25,000 18.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 18.30 Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 725 170.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 725 170.50 Dawood Equities Unity Foods Limited 200,000 44.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 44.85 AKD Sec. Waves Singer 1,000 27.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.25 ================================================================================= Total Turnover 20,875,027 =================================================================================

