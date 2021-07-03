Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 2, 2021).
=================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=================================================================================
Growth Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 5,500 25.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 25.00
AKD Sec. Al Shaheer Corp. 500 19.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 19.75
Ghani Osman Sec. BYCO Petroleum 2,000 11.80
Pearl Sec. 7,500 11.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 11.68
D.J.M. Sec. Cherat Cement 500 178.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 178.50
Fortune Sec. Crescent Fibres Ltd. 645 57.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 645 57.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani D.G.Cement 4,657 120.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,657 120.15
Maan Securities Dandot Cement (R) 31,500 2.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,500 2.49
Akik Capital Faysal Bank 13,550,000 18.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 13,550,000 18.00
SAZ Capital Hascol Petroleum 875,000 8.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 875,000 8.86
Arif Habib Ltd. JS Bank Ltd. 3,000,000 5.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 5.60
Dawood Equities K-Electric Limited 2,800,000 4.12
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,800,000 4.12
Dawood Equities Nimir Resins Ltd 325,000 19.86
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 325,000 19.86
Surmawala Sec. Service Fabrics 40,000 32.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 32.50
Pearl Sec. Sui Northern Gas 500 48.35
MRA Sec. 5,000 48.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 48.12
Fortune Sec. TPL Corp Ltd. 25,000 18.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 18.30
Axis Global TRG Pakistan Ltd. 725 170.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 725 170.50
Dawood Equities Unity Foods Limited 200,000 44.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 44.85
AKD Sec. Waves Singer 1,000 27.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 27.25
=================================================================================
Total Turnover 20,875,027
=================================================================================
