WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 2, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 1-Jul-21 30-Jun-21 29-Jun-21 28-Jun-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10867 0.108541 0.108558 0.108411 Euro 0.834593 0.833133 0.833198 0.833685 Japanese yen 0.00632175 0.00634438 0.00634159 0.00632385 U.K. pound 0.968483 0.971871 0.969973 0.973752 U.S. dollar 0.702283 0.701054 0.700873 0.699987 Algerian dinar 0.00521014 0.00520903 0.00520841 Australian dollar 0.525518 0.527052 0.53007 0.53136 Botswana pula 0.0642165 0.0643401 0.0644688 Brazilian real 0.140319 0.140166 0.141751 0.141658 Brunei dollar 0.521639 0.521462 0.521677 0.520746 Canadian dollar 0.56564 0.56595 0.56748 Chilean peso 0.000964993 0.000953452 0.00095715 Colombian peso 0.00018735 0.000186616 0.000188753 0.000187211 Czech koruna 0.0327222 0.0326999 0.0326976 0.0326929 Danish krone 0.112236 0.112038 0.112045 0.112102 Indian rupee 0.00944001 0.00942966 0.0094434 0.00943349 Israeli New Shekel 0.215358 0.215047 0.214926 0.214654 Korean won 0.000621764 0.000620402 0.000620296 0.000620116 Kuwaiti dinar 2.33162 2.3287 2.3281 2.32515 Malaysian ringgit 0.169042 0.168754 0.168987 0.168631 Mauritian rupee 0.0164442 0.0166359 0.0169117 Mexican peso 0.0350497 0.0352179 0.0353696 0.0353481 New Zealand dollar 0.490826 0.490598 0.493625 0.494751 Norwegian krone 0.0817388 0.0819065 0.0817717 0.0819244 Omani rial 1.82648 1.82329 1.82282 1.82051 Peruvian sol 0.182139 0.178341 Philippine peso 0.0144194 0.0144416 0.0144201 0.0144119 Polish zloty 0.184089 0.184318 0.184859 0.185368 Qatari riyal 0.192935 0.192597 0.192548 0.192304 Russian ruble 0.00963238 0.00964001 0.00968427 0.00969811 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.187275 0.186948 0.186899 0.186663 Singapore dollar 0.521639 0.521462 0.521677 0.520746 South African rand 0.0491717 0.0490508 0.0488463 0.0490776 Swedish krona 0.0820501 0.0823771 0.0821618 0.0826353 Swiss franc 0.759143 0.759621 0.761033 0.762388 Thai baht 0.0219306 0.0218738 0.0218941 0.0219425 Trinidadian dollar 0.104365 0.1039 0.103875 0.103502 U.A.E. dirham 0.191228 0.190893 0.190844 0.190602 Uruguayan peso 0.0160871 0.0160877 0.0161231 0.0160743 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

