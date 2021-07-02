ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP amends foreign exchange regulations to facilitate exports

Ali Ahmed 02 Jul 2021

In a bid to facilitate exports through Pakistan Single Window and International Platforms, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced that it has amended foreign exchange regulations.

The SBP said that it has notified revisions in foreign exchange regulations for export of goods from Pakistan (Chapter 12 of the Foreign Exchange Manual).

The key changes include amendments in regulations to facilitate export transactions through the Pakistan Single Window when it becomes operational. This will eliminate the requirement of Electronic Form-E (EFE) for carrying out exports from Pakistan, the central bank said.

Another key amendment introduced in the revised export regulations is the framework for facilitating Pakistani exporters/ entrepreneurs to sell their products through international digital marketplaces including Amazon, e-Bay, Ali Baba under Business to Business to Consumer (B2B2C) eCommerce model.

The SBP was of the view that these regulations would pave way for Pakistani exporters particularly the SME exporters to reach out to millions of international consumers for selling their products, and would open up window of new opportunities for the Pakistani business community.

The SBP is in process of revising the foreign exchange regulations, in a phased manner, with the objective to promote ease of doing business by simplifying the existing instructions, removing the redundancies and delegating more powers to the Authorized Dealers for facilitation of the stakeholders.

Earlier, SBP and Pakistan Customs had joined hands in 2015 and switched from manual export form to electronic export form by implementing EFE Module in WeBOC system. EFE is an electroni declaration submitted by exporters to the Pakistan Customs and is required before filing of Goods Declaration to the Pakistan Customs for clearance of each export consignment.

However, once the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) becomes operational, the requirement for EFE will be eliminated thus enhancing ease of doing business for exporters.

The State Bank says that the PSW system is a facility that will allow parties involved in trade and transport to lodge standardized information and documents with a single-entry point to fulfil all import, export, and transit-related regulatory requirements.

The system will help reduce the time and cost of doing business by making trade related business processes more efficient, transparent and consistent.

SBP Exports Amazon Pakistan Single Window Act Digital marketplaces FE Regulations

SBP amends foreign exchange regulations to facilitate exports

Pakistan receives shipment carrying 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Three children killed in Tank district after mistaking grenade for toy

SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

SC rejects PPP leader's apology for making indecent remarks against CJP

Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

UNGA calls for addressing emerging terrorist threats on basis of Islamophobia

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters