ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Sri Lankan shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

  • The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.23% at 7,746.56. It fell 0.8% for the week.
  • Trading volume on the exchange fell to 53 million from 73.6 million in the previous session.
Reuters Updated 02 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staple and industrial stocks, but the main index logged its first weekly loss in six.

The CSE All-Share Index ended up 0.23% at 7,746.56. It fell 0.8% for the week.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Browns Investments Plc were top boosts to the index, rising 2.5% and 3.4%, respectively.

Sri Lanka reported 260,972 total confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday, and 3,120 deaths, according to the health ministry's data.

The island nation has fully vaccinated only 4.94% of its population so far, Johns Hopkins data.

About one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine have reached Sri Lanka and the country's president has directed health authorities to vaccinate all people above the age of 30 in the Western Province, before July 31, according to the president's media unit news releases.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 53 million from 73.6 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 505.9 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 1.78 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

