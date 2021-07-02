Education Ministry stands by decision to hold exams

Karachi: The Ministry of Education has made it clear that the examinations of classes 9 to 12 will be held as per schedule and students should not pay any attention to fake stories or rumours.

In a statement on Friday, the education ministry responded to students protesting against holding in-person examinations. "Exams will not be cancelled. Students are advised to continue preparations and pay no attention to fake stories or rumours," the ministry tweeted.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan last year, educational activities have been affected, with institutions holding online classes. Due to the serious situation in the country, the government had decided not to hold exams last year.

However, as the Covid-19 situation eased, the government announced to hold exams in July and August. Exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from July 5 and 26, respectively.

Sindh finalises exam schedule for classes 9 through 12

Since the announcement, a number of protests have taken place across the country. On Thursday, Islamabad police temporarily detained a dozen students protesting outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The students were later released, DAWN reported.

The students have also been venting their anger and dismay on social media with #ImranKhanStudentsKiSunLo and #wewantpromtion trending on Twitter.