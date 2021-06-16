Sindh finalises exam schedule for classes 9 through 12

Karachi: The Sindh government has announced a step-wise schedule of examinations for classes 9 through 12, saying that papers of class 11 would be held after intermediate exams in August.

Similarly, examinations for classes for grade 9 will be held immediately after matric examinations in July. Exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin from July 5 and July 26, respectively.

During a steering committee meeting of the education department on Wednesday, presided by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, it was decided that a step-wise schedule of examinations would be followed.

It was also decided that only exams of elective subjects would be held. The results of classes 10 and 12 will be announced in the first phase 45 days after the examinations are complete. The meeting also agreed that the results of grades 9 and 11 will be announced later.

The education minister said that although the Covid-19 situation is improving, attendance at all educational institutes will continue to remain at 50%. Ghani further said that it is mandatory for all teaching and staff to be vaccinated.

Earlier, the provincial government decided to resume on-campus classes for students of class 6 to 8. Primary classes will begin on June 21 if the situation improves, Ghani announced.