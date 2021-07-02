ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.42%)
ASC 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
ASL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
AVN 94.47 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.02%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.22%)
DGKC 119.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.9%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
FFBL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
HASCOL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-9.13%)
HUBC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.74%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
KAPCO 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.49%)
KEL 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.05%)
PAEL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.24%)
PIBTL 11.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PPL 88.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.3%)
PRL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
SNGP 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
TRG 168.78 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.14%)
UNITY 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
WTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
BR100 5,215 Increased By ▲ 17.3 (0.33%)
BR30 27,348 Increased By ▲ 54.7 (0.2%)
KSE100 47,876 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.16%)
KSE30 19,170 Increased By ▲ 36.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

  • The benchmark closed at its lowest level in more than two weeks on Thursday
Reuters 02 Jul 2021

Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, taking cues from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, as the new quarter in the U.S began with upbeat economic data and a broad-based rally.

The local share price index futures rose 0.3%, a 60.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark closed at its lowest level in more than two weeks on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trading.

New Zealand Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Concealment of income declared cognizable offence

Complete Afghan withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave Bagram

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

Trade deficit swells 33pc YoY

Transmission line project: Tabish causes considerable controversy

Time limitation not applicable to foreign assets, income

Power situation to improve by Monday: Azhar

Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters