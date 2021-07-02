ANL 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
BYCO 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
DGKC 120.53 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.15%)
EPCL 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.95%)
FCCL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.35%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.3%)
FFL 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.79%)
HUBC 80.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.08%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.23%)
KAPCO 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.19%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.65%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.94%)
POWER 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
PPL 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.13%)
PRL 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.98%)
PTC 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.77%)
SILK 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.16%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.96%)
WTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
BR100 5,198 Increased By ▲ 48.98 (0.95%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By ▲ 288.03 (1.07%)
KSE100 47,801 Increased By ▲ 444.55 (0.94%)
KSE30 19,134 Increased By ▲ 171.89 (0.91%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab entering new era of development, prosperity: Buzdar

Recorder Report 02 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that Punjab province is entering a new era of development and prosperity mainly due to the organized economic policies of the PTI government.

"A 66 percent increase is made in the development budget valuing Rs560 billion and a composite roadmap of genuine development is introduced," the CM said, adding: "An amount of Rs25 billion is allocated in the budget for mega projects through public-private partnership mode."

Announcing to provide free health insurance to 100 percent population in Punjab, the CM said in a statement that Universal Health Insurance is a flagship initiative of the PTI government. He alleged that the past rulers have bankrupted the province with their wrong policies and exhibitory projects. The PTI inherited a devastated economy in 2018 and has to make difficult decisions to stabilize the economy and these steps are yielding positive results now.

The CM further said PM Imran Khan is taking decisions in the larger public interest and the PTI-led government has brought big fish into the grip of the law. There is no room for the corrupt in Pakistan, he emphasised and regretted that the corrupt are trying to protect their booty. Those playing with the destiny of people and the nation are not leaders but looters; he said.

Moreover, the CM has felicitated the Chinese nation over the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China.

Expressing good wishes to the Chinese people, the CM maintained that China has reached new pinnacles of glory and development; its historic achievements are a role model for others and it is quite sanguine that the party has also rid China of unemployment and poverty.

The CM said China has emerged as a great global power due to the policies, determination and continuous hard work of the Communist Party. Chinese President Xi Jinping's philosophy is based on high moral values and public interest, he said and expressed the satisfaction that China has always stood like a solid rock with Pakistan in every hour of trial.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar PTI Government mega projects Universal Health Insurance

Punjab entering new era of development, prosperity: Buzdar

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Concealment of income declared cognizable offence

Global tax deal backed by 130 nations

Transmission line project: Tabish causes considerable controversy

Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

Power situation to improve by Monday: Azhar

Trade deficit swells 33pc YoY

June CPI inflation increases 9.70pc YoY

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

RDs levied on import of over 80 luxury items

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.