Punjab entering new era of development, prosperity: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that Punjab province is entering a new era of development and prosperity mainly due to the organized economic policies of the PTI government.

"A 66 percent increase is made in the development budget valuing Rs560 billion and a composite roadmap of genuine development is introduced," the CM said, adding: "An amount of Rs25 billion is allocated in the budget for mega projects through public-private partnership mode."

Announcing to provide free health insurance to 100 percent population in Punjab, the CM said in a statement that Universal Health Insurance is a flagship initiative of the PTI government. He alleged that the past rulers have bankrupted the province with their wrong policies and exhibitory projects. The PTI inherited a devastated economy in 2018 and has to make difficult decisions to stabilize the economy and these steps are yielding positive results now.

The CM further said PM Imran Khan is taking decisions in the larger public interest and the PTI-led government has brought big fish into the grip of the law. There is no room for the corrupt in Pakistan, he emphasised and regretted that the corrupt are trying to protect their booty. Those playing with the destiny of people and the nation are not leaders but looters; he said.

Moreover, the CM has felicitated the Chinese nation over the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Communist Party of China.

Expressing good wishes to the Chinese people, the CM maintained that China has reached new pinnacles of glory and development; its historic achievements are a role model for others and it is quite sanguine that the party has also rid China of unemployment and poverty.

The CM said China has emerged as a great global power due to the policies, determination and continuous hard work of the Communist Party. Chinese President Xi Jinping's philosophy is based on high moral values and public interest, he said and expressed the satisfaction that China has always stood like a solid rock with Pakistan in every hour of trial.

