WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
July 1, 2021
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 30-Jun-21 29-Jun-21 28-Jun-21 25-Jun-21
Chinese yuan 0.108541 0.108558 0.108411 0.108475
Euro 0.833133 0.833198 0.833685 0.836291
Japanese yen 0.00634438 0.00634159 0.00632385 0.00630587
U.K. pound 0.971871 0.969973 0.973752 0.972792
U.S. dollar 0.701054 0.700873 0.699987 0.699825
Algerian dinar - - 0.00520841 0.0052098
Australian dollar 0.527052 0.53007 0.53136 0.531447
Botswana pula 0.0642165 0.0643401 0.0644688 0.0644539
Brazilian real 0.140166 0.141751 0.141658 0.142241
Brunei dollar 0.521462 0.521677 0.520746 0.521324
Canadian dollar 0.56564 0.56595 0.56748 0.569241
Chilean peso 0.000953452 0.00095715 - 0.000957222
Colombian peso 0.000186616 0.000188753 0.000187211 0.000185613
Czech koruna 0.0326999 0.0326976 0.0326929 0.0328171
Danish krone 0.112038 0.112045 0.112102 0.112461
Indian rupee 0.00942966 0.0094434 0.00943349 0.00943427
Israeli New Shekel 0.215047 0.214926 0.214654 -
Korean won 0.000620402 0.000620296 0.000620116 0.000616152
Kuwaiti dinar 2.3287 2.3281 2.32515 -
Malaysian ringgit 0.168754 0.168987 0.168631 0.168308
Mauritian rupee 0.0164442 0.0166359 0.0169117 -
Mexican peso 0.0352179 0.0353696 0.0353481 0.0353572
New Zealand dollar 0.490598 0.493625 0.494751 0.494846
Norwegian krone 0.0819065 0.0817717 0.0819244 0.0825071
Omani rial 1.82329 1.82282 1.82051 -
Peruvian sol - - 0.178341 0.175968
Philippine peso 0.0144416 0.0144201 0.0144119 0.0143295
Polish zloty 0.184318 0.184859 0.185368 0.185389
Qatari riyal 0.192597 0.192548 0.192304 -
Russian ruble 0.00964001 0.00968427 0.00969811 0.00969698
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186948 0.186899 0.186663 -
Singapore dollar 0.521462 0.521677 0.520746 0.521324
South African rand 0.0490508 0.0488463 0.0490776 0.0496076
Swedish krona 0.0823771 0.0821618 0.0826353 -
Swiss franc 0.759621 0.761033 0.762388 0.763376
Thai baht 0.0218738 0.0218941 0.0219425 0.0220175
Trinidadian dollar 0.1039 0.103875 0.103502 0.103598
U.A.E. dirham 0.190893 0.190844 0.190602 -
Uruguayan peso 0.0160877 0.0161231 0.0160743 0.016095
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
