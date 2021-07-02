WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 1, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Jun-21 29-Jun-21 28-Jun-21 25-Jun-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108541 0.108558 0.108411 0.108475 Euro 0.833133 0.833198 0.833685 0.836291 Japanese yen 0.00634438 0.00634159 0.00632385 0.00630587 U.K. pound 0.971871 0.969973 0.973752 0.972792 U.S. dollar 0.701054 0.700873 0.699987 0.699825 Algerian dinar - - 0.00520841 0.0052098 Australian dollar 0.527052 0.53007 0.53136 0.531447 Botswana pula 0.0642165 0.0643401 0.0644688 0.0644539 Brazilian real 0.140166 0.141751 0.141658 0.142241 Brunei dollar 0.521462 0.521677 0.520746 0.521324 Canadian dollar 0.56564 0.56595 0.56748 0.569241 Chilean peso 0.000953452 0.00095715 - 0.000957222 Colombian peso 0.000186616 0.000188753 0.000187211 0.000185613 Czech koruna 0.0326999 0.0326976 0.0326929 0.0328171 Danish krone 0.112038 0.112045 0.112102 0.112461 Indian rupee 0.00942966 0.0094434 0.00943349 0.00943427 Israeli New Shekel 0.215047 0.214926 0.214654 - Korean won 0.000620402 0.000620296 0.000620116 0.000616152 Kuwaiti dinar 2.3287 2.3281 2.32515 - Malaysian ringgit 0.168754 0.168987 0.168631 0.168308 Mauritian rupee 0.0164442 0.0166359 0.0169117 - Mexican peso 0.0352179 0.0353696 0.0353481 0.0353572 New Zealand dollar 0.490598 0.493625 0.494751 0.494846 Norwegian krone 0.0819065 0.0817717 0.0819244 0.0825071 Omani rial 1.82329 1.82282 1.82051 - Peruvian sol - - 0.178341 0.175968 Philippine peso 0.0144416 0.0144201 0.0144119 0.0143295 Polish zloty 0.184318 0.184859 0.185368 0.185389 Qatari riyal 0.192597 0.192548 0.192304 - Russian ruble 0.00964001 0.00968427 0.00969811 0.00969698 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.186948 0.186899 0.186663 - Singapore dollar 0.521462 0.521677 0.520746 0.521324 South African rand 0.0490508 0.0488463 0.0490776 0.0496076 Swedish krona 0.0823771 0.0821618 0.0826353 - Swiss franc 0.759621 0.761033 0.762388 0.763376 Thai baht 0.0218738 0.0218941 0.0219425 0.0220175 Trinidadian dollar 0.1039 0.103875 0.103502 0.103598 U.A.E. dirham 0.190893 0.190844 0.190602 - Uruguayan peso 0.0160877 0.0161231 0.0160743 0.016095 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021