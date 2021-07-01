World
UAE bans citizens from travelling to India, Pakistan and other countries
- Says citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19
01 Jul 2021
The United Arab Emirates announced on Thursday a travel ban on citizens to India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, and Nigeria, state news agency (WAM) reported.
The Foreign Ministry and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stressed that, with the start of the travel season, citizens need to comply with all precautionary and preventive measures related to Covid-19, WAM added.
