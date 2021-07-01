Food security can become Pakistan's biggest challenge: PM Imran

**Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said food security can become Pakistan’s biggest challenge in the coming years.

Addressing on Thursday a farmers' convention in Islamabad, PM Imran said that Pakistan should take steps to protect its population in the future from food shortages.

"Pakistan has new challenges and the biggest challenge is food security," he said.

The premier noted that Pakistan imported 4 million tonnes of wheat last year, which weakened the country's foreign exchange reserves at a difficult time.

Good news for wheat farmers’ predicted

He further noted that preparations need to be made on how the country will produce crops for its fast-increasing population in the next 5-15 years.

The premier said that about 40 percent of children in Pakistan do not reach their full height nor does their brain fully develop because they do not receive sufficient nutrition.

“The government, in order to address the issue of stunting, is planning to bring a nutrition programme through Ehsaas for the first time,” he said.