Markets
Shanghai stocks open higher
- The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 percent, or 9.35 points, to 3,600.55
01 Jul 2021
SHANGHAI: Shares rose in mainland Chinese markets on Thursday as investors keep tabs on the spread of the highly contagious Delta virus variant, which is spreading quickly in parts of the world forcing some governments to impose new lockdowns.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 percent, or 9.35 points, to 3,600.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.23 percent, or 5.55 points, to 2,471.79.
Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday.
PM warns willful tax defaulters of jail
Shanghai stocks open higher
NHP arrears: Wapda refuses to raise loan
CCoE to take stock of power situation today
IPPs of Power Policy 2002: NAB allows Power Division to process payments
Pakistan to see its first set of developmental REITs
FBR surpasses FY2020-21 tax collection target
Prices of petroleum products raised
Global economy recovering at uneven pace: IMF
Engro explains its position
Cure for summertime blues: Europe gears up for tourists
Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty for any country: PM Imran
Read more stories
Comments