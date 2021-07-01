ANL 34.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.33%)
ASC 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.96%)
ASL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.52%)
AVN 92.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.87%)
BOP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
BYCO 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
DGKC 121.07 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.61%)
EPCL 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
FFL 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
HASCOL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
HUBC 80.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.39%)
HUMNL 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.9%)
KAPCO 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.94%)
MLCF 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.17%)
PIBTL 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.33%)
PPL 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.85%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.46%)
PTC 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.53%)
SILK 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
SNGP 48.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
TRG 168.12 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.58%)
UNITY 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.64%)
WTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.3%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By ▲ 62.53 (1.21%)
BR30 27,415 Increased By ▲ 410.05 (1.52%)
KSE100 47,787 Increased By ▲ 431.17 (0.91%)
KSE30 19,160 Increased By ▲ 198.19 (1.05%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,321
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
958,408
1,03724hr
2.25% positivity
Sindh
337,674
Punjab
346,301
Balochistan
27,178
Islamabad
82,706
KPK
138,068
Shanghai stocks open higher

  • The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 percent, or 9.35 points, to 3,600.55
AFP 01 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Shares rose in mainland Chinese markets on Thursday as investors keep tabs on the spread of the highly contagious Delta virus variant, which is spreading quickly in parts of the world forcing some governments to impose new lockdowns.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.26 percent, or 9.35 points, to 3,600.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.23 percent, or 5.55 points, to 2,471.79.

Hong Kong is closed for a public holiday.

