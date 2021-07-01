Lebanon approves ration card to replace subsidies

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament Wednesday approved ration cards for the poorest to cushion the gradual collapse of subsidies due to the economic crisis, though officials still need to secure funding for the scheme.

The decision came one day after authorities hiked the price of subsidised fuel to shore up dwindling foreign currency reserves at the central bank.

The government, which subsidises key commodities including flour and medicine, has also started to gradually reduce support on other key items, after months of deliberations and without any official announcement.