CCI Pakistan greenfield production plant: Groundbreaking ceremony held in KP

ISLAMABAD: The groundbreaking ceremony of CCI Pakistan (Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Ltd) greenfield production plant in Haripur was held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, with Chief Minister KP province, Mahmood Khan being the guest of honour.

This will be CCI Pakistan’s 7th production plant in Pakistan and the first in the province of KP.

The new facility will be set up with an investment of $50 million and will enhance the company’s annual production capacity catering to the growing demand.

The groundbreaking ceremony was also attended by Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant to CM, KP on Industry and Commerce, Taimur Saleem Khan, Minister Finance, KP, and other notable guests.

Senior management of CCI Pakistan including Ahmet Kursad Ertin, General Manager at CCI Pakistan and members of the press were also present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Ahmet Kursad Ertin, General Manager CCI Pakistan said, “CCI Pakistan stands committed to creating value for our stakeholder. Through this greenfield investment, we will not only be enhancing our production capacity to expand our national footprint, but we will also be generating direct and indirect employment for hundreds of people in the province of KP. Furthermore, we will also explore and expand our community uplift projects in the province of KP. Moving forward, we will continue to explore future opportunities and invest in similar projects subject to government’s implementation of level playing field policies.”

The CCI Pakistan’s new facility in Haripur will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will comply with all required national and international standards.

The CCI Pakistan’s recently conducted Economic Impact study reveals that the company contributes Rs30 billion annually in taxation with a tax multiplier of 1.21.

The study further reveals that the income generated by CCI Pakistan value chain as a percentage share of GDP stands at 1.95 percent. The CCI Pakistan has also made social investments in community uplift projects.

Through project PAANI, 30 filtration plants have been set up nationwide, providing clean drinking water to over one million people per day.

