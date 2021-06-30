ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Putin says Ukraine is controlled by Western leaders

  • Ukraine has been battling pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.
AFP 30 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday questioned the point of meeting with Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming his country was effectively run by leaders in Washington and European capitals.

"What's the use of meeting with Zelensky when he has given full control of his country to outside management? Key decisions are being made in Washington, and Berlin and Paris to some extent," Putin said during an annual televised phone-in with Russians.

"I'm not refusing to meet with Zelensky, it's just necessary to understand what there is to talk about," he added.

Ukraine has been battling pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

After a lull in fighting last year, the conflict escalated again at the start of 2021.

In April, as Russia amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and in Crimea, Zelensky invited Putin to meet in eastern Ukraine.

Putin shot down that offer, saying instead the Ukrainian leader was welcome in Moscow "any time".

Russia later announced a troop pullback, but both Washington and Kiev say that the withdrawal has been limited.

Putin on Wednesday described Ukraine's leadership as "unfriendly," but said Russians and Ukrainians were close. "We are one," he said.

Earlier this month, Zelensky accused Russia of delaying the proposed meeting with Putin.

Kiev's conflict with separatists in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions broke out in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula.

The fighting has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Russia of sending troops and arms to support the separatists, which Moscow has denied.

