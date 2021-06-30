Markets
Greece sells 6-month T-bills, yield drops to -0.39%
ATHENS: Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($967.20 million) of six-month treasury bills, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Wednesday.
The debt agency sold the new paper at a yield of -0.39%, down three basis points from -0.36% in a previous sale earlier this month.
The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids.
The sale's bid-to-cover ratio was 1.89, down from 2.29 in the previous auction. Settlement date is on July 2.
