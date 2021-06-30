ANL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.07%)
ASC 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
ASL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 91.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
DGKC 117.99 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.89%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.28%)
FCCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.53%)
HASCOL 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.65%)
HUMNL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
JSCL 22.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
KAPCO 44.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.24%)
PAEL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 87.14 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.4%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.33%)
SNGP 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.63 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.1%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,149 Increased By ▲ 21.24 (0.41%)
BR30 27,005 Increased By ▲ 166.82 (0.62%)
KSE100 47,356 Increased By ▲ 218.25 (0.46%)
KSE30 18,962 Increased By ▲ 51.79 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

  • ISPR says Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side
Aisha Mahmood Updated 30 Jun 2021

Karachi: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday after terrorists fired on security forces check post near Dwatoi, North Waziristan.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops responded to the cross-border firing from Afghanistan by an unnamed armed group.

During the exchange of fire, two Pakistani soldiers were martyred. The martyred officials have been identified as Havaldar Saleem, 43, and Lance Naik Pervaiz, 35.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," ISPR said.

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

In June, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan. Two Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)-backed militants were also killed in the gunfight.

In February, three terrorists were killed by security forces in North Waziristan. The ISPR said that security forces conducted an IBO at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Mirali. Three terrorists affiliated with the Aleem Khan group were killed in the operation.

Pakistan Afghanistan ISPR North Waziristan

2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

PPP decides to boycott joint-opposition meeting over Shehbaz's absence in NA session

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters