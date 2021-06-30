2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack on checkpost in North Waziristan

Karachi: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Wednesday after terrorists fired on security forces check post near Dwatoi, North Waziristan.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the troops responded to the cross-border firing from Afghanistan by an unnamed armed group.

During the exchange of fire, two Pakistani soldiers were martyred. The martyred officials have been identified as Havaldar Saleem, 43, and Lance Naik Pervaiz, 35.

"Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan," ISPR said.

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

In June, a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan. Two Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP)-backed militants were also killed in the gunfight.

In February, three terrorists were killed by security forces in North Waziristan. The ISPR said that security forces conducted an IBO at the hideout of the suspected terrorists in Mirali. Three terrorists affiliated with the Aleem Khan group were killed in the operation.