ANL 33.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 19.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.4%)
ASL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
AVN 91.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.43%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.98%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
FFL 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.51%)
HASCOL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.04%)
HUBC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.35%)
KAPCO 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.7%)
PAEL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 86.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.12%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.88%)
SNGP 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.88%)
TRG 165.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.48%)
UNITY 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.44%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
BR100 5,131 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (0.08%)
BR30 26,888 Increased By ▲ 49.96 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,221 Increased By ▲ 82.94 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,914 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8b in Hong Kong listing

  • The people could not be identified as the information was not yet public.
Reuters 30 Jun 2021

HONG KONG: Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc will raise $1.8 billion by pricing its shares at HK$165 each as part of its Hong Kong dual primary listing, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The people could not be identified as the information was not yet public.

Xpeng declined to comment on the pricing guidance given to investors.

China Car HongKong EV Maker Xpeng

Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8b in Hong Kong listing

'Divided' opposition fails to block passage of budget

Liabilities of loss-making SOEs range from 12-18pc of GDP, says World Bank

Afghan peace process, issues with India: Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

Minimum turnover tax: SMEs excluded from purview

Govt says steps taken to mitigate RLNG shortfall impact

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

WB approves $800m for power sector, human capital

Over Rs25m tax liability: Action would be considered: Tarin

Remote, rural areas: 'SBP set to allow use of mobile number as bank account number'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters