Technology
Chinese EV Maker Xpeng to raise $1.8b in Hong Kong listing
30 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc will raise $1.8 billion by pricing its shares at HK$165 each as part of its Hong Kong dual primary listing, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The people could not be identified as the information was not yet public.
Xpeng declined to comment on the pricing guidance given to investors.
