ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
ASC 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.26%)
ASL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 92.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.36%)
BOP 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
DGKC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.9%)
EPCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.7%)
HASCOL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.93%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
KAPCO 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
POWER 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
PPL 86.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.76%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
SILK 2.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.62%)
TRG 167.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.37%)
UNITY 44.44 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.67%)
WTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
BR100 5,148 Increased By ▲ 20.56 (0.4%)
BR30 27,002 Increased By ▲ 163.45 (0.61%)
KSE100 47,257 Increased By ▲ 119.64 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,953 Increased By ▲ 42.74 (0.23%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,281
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
957,371
97924hr
2.33% positivity
Sindh
337,052
Punjab
346,180
Balochistan
27,145
Islamabad
82,652
KPK
137,951
China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight: WHO

  • We congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria
AFP 30 Jun 2021

GENEVA: China was certified as malaria-free on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, following a 70-year effort to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease.

"We congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding: "China joins the growing number of countries that are showing the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal."

China WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight: WHO

