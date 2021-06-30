World
China certified malaria-free after 70-year fight: WHO
- We congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria
30 Jun 2021
GENEVA: China was certified as malaria-free on Wednesday by the World Health Organization, following a 70-year effort to eradicate the mosquito-borne disease.
"We congratulate the people of China on ridding the country of malaria," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding: "China joins the growing number of countries that are showing the world that a malaria-free future is a viable goal."
