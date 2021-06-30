ANL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.49%)
World

Seven dead, 11 missing in Bali ferry sinking

  • Dozens of survivors were plucked from the water Tuesday evening
AFP Updated 30 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers were searching for 11 people still missing after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of Bali in rough seas, killing at least seven, authorities said Wednesday.

Dozens of survivors were plucked from the water Tuesday evening after the KMP Yunicee, carrying 57 passengers and crew, went down near Gilimanuk port at the western end of the holiday island.

It had been travelling across a narrow strait from Java island.

But 11 people remained missing Wednesday while authorities confirmed that they had pulled seven dead from the waters, updating an earlier toll.

"We are still searching for the missing," said Bali search and rescue chief Gede Darmada.

"Last night, the rescue was hampered by low visibility and high waves."

It was unclear what caused the accident.

