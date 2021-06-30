Covid-19 vaccines: 17m doses procured on payment out of 21.13m received, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was apprised that the country so far had received 21.13 million doses of different types of Covid-19 vaccines out of which over 17 million doses were procured on payment. This was briefed during the NCOC Session, chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan held here. The Forum discussed rollout plan of three million doses of SinoVac vaccine arrived Tuesday from China through procurement Plan for the month of June.