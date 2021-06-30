ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 30 Jun 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 149,045 tonnes of cargo comprising 70,093 tonnes of import cargo and 78,952 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 70,093 comprised of 24,765 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,626 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,206 tonnes of DAP, 5,050 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 23,446 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 78,952 tonnes comprised of 53,526 tonnes of containerized cargo 10,776 tonnes of Clinkers, 10,400 tonnes of Cement, 300 tonnes of Rice, 3,950 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as 9196 containers comprising of 2009 containers import and 7187 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 352 of 20's and 763 of 40's loaded while 01 of 20's and 65 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1636 of 20's and 404 of 40's loaded containers while 631 of 20's and 2056 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 10 ships namely Calais Trader, Diyala, Oel Kedarnath, V Glory, Solin, Bow Cecil, OOCL Memphis, Songa Nuernberg, Shiling and M.T Lahore have sailed off from the Karachi Port.

There were 08 cargos namely Purple Ray, Baltic Bridge, Northern Discovery, Zhu Liang, X-Press Odyssey, Chemroute Brilliant, Calais Trader and TS Singapore have sailed out from Karachi Port on Tuesday.

Approximately 08 cargos namely, FMT Gumuldur, UACC shams, Star Antares, DAE Won, AL Mahboobbah, Oriental Freesia, Kyoto Express and Evopi were expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Natural gas, Petroleum gas and Mogas, out of them, two ships, General cargo carrier 'Seacon-8' and gas carrier 'Gas Zeus' sailed out to sea on Tuesday (today) morning, and five more ships, Karema, Lucy Ocean, Yari, MSC Guilia and Seago Bremerhaven are expected to sail from FOTCO, MW-4, PGPCL and QICT on same day in the afternoon .

A cargo volume of 195,474 tonnes, comprising 159,469 tonnes imports cargo and 36,005 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 3,615 Containers (1,720 TEUs imports and 1,895 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them three ships, Jabal Hafit, DM Jade and Satarling & three more ships, Maersk Sentosa, MSC Lucy and MSC Denise carrying Coal, Chemicals, Mogas and Containers are expected take berths at PIBT, EVTL, FOTCO and QICT on Tuesday (today), 29th June, while a container vessel MOL Grandeur is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 30th June-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

