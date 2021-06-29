ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US consumer confidence hits highest point since pandemic: survey

  • The US housing market has been on fire for months due to rock-bottom borrowing rates, but the short supply has caused prices to soar.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: US consumers are growing more upbeat about the economy and job prospects, with confidence rebounding to the highest point since the start of the pandemic, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

And even as they become more wary about rising prices, that has not dampened enthusiasm, according to The Conference Board's monthly report showing the consumer confidence index jumped to 127.3 in June -- the highest since February 2020 before Covid-19 shuttered the global economy.

And the index for May was revised up nearly three points to 120.0, the survey showed.

"Consumer confidence increased in June and is currently at its highest level since the onset of the pandemic's first surge in March 2020," said Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at The Conference Board.

Sentiment improved for current conditions as well as the six-month outlook with Americans "buoyed by expectations that business conditions and their own financial prospects will continue improving in the months ahead," Franco said in a statement.

Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics credited the progress on containing Covid-19 in the United States.

"Low virus transmission, vaccinations, and expanded reopenings made consumers much more confident," he said in an analysis. "Consumers are coming out of their shell."

The measures of current business conditions and job prospects jumped several points each.

And though the outlook for inflation also continues to creep higher, that has had "little impact" on buying plans.

"In fact, the proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all rose -- a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth in the short-term," Franco said.

"Vacation intentions also rose, reflecting a continued increase in spending on services."

The US housing market has been on fire for months due to rock-bottom borrowing rates, but the short supply has caused prices to soar.

In a separate report, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices showed home prices soared 14.6 percent in the 12 months ended in April, the 11th consecutive month of price increases and the highest reading in 30 years.

US consumer confidence

US consumer confidence hits highest point since pandemic: survey

Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters