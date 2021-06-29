ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Kenya secures $130mn from the World Bank for COVID vaccines

  • "This additional financing comes at a critical time when the Government of Kenya is making concerted efforts to contain the rising cases of COVID-19 infections," said Keith Hansen.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

NAIROBI: Kenya has secured $130 million of additional funds from the World Bank to help buy vaccines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said on Tuesday.

Like other countries around the continent, the East African nation has been hit by deadly waves of COVID-19 infections this year, forcing it to re-impose strict, partial lockdown measures.

"This additional financing comes at a critical time when the Government of Kenya is making concerted efforts to contain the rising cases of COVID-19 infections," said Keith Hansen, the World Bank's country director in Kenya.

The financing will help Kenya buy vaccines through an African Union facility set up for that purpose, as well as through COVAX, the global scheme for sharing vaccines equitably.

The funds will give the government a "flexible approach to select a portfolio of vaccines that best suits local capacities, timings of delivery, and vaccine approvals," said Jane Chuma, a senior health economist at the World Bank.

The cash will also be used to boost Kenya's cold chain facilities for storage of vaccines, training of health personnel and other associated activities.

World Bank COVID 19 vaccines Kenya's economy COVID 19 infection Kenya GDP

