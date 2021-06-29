ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US sending Bangladesh 2.5m Covid vaccine doses: White House

  • Two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now being shipped to Peru and 1.5 million Moderna doses to Pakistan.
AFP 29 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States began shipping 2.5 million doses of Moderna's Covid vaccine to Bangladesh on Tuesday, a White House official told AFP, as the South Asian country confronted a wave of new infections.

"Thanks to the US commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Illustrating the urgency, delivery is expected to be completed this week.

Bangladesh, which neighbors India, began a severe lockdown on Monday in response to spiraling infections from the Delta variant. People are restricted to their homes, with offices closed, traffic shut down and the security forces enforcing compliance.

The South Asian country of around 170 million people recorded nearly 6,000 cases last Friday. Authorities say that districts near the Indian border are suffering especially badly, with hospitals in the cities of Khulna and Rajshahi overwhelmed.

Bangladesh "has a 55 percent week-over-week increase in cases, driven largely by the Delta variant," a White House official said, explaining how the country made it onto the urgent list.

President Joe Biden has declared the United States the world's vaccine "arsenal" in the war on Covid-19.

The role reflects US pharmaceutical power but also Biden's emphasis on restoring Washington's leadership around the world after the tempestuous and often chaotic years under Donald Trump.

US officials deny they are competing in "vaccine diplomacy" with authoritarian China and Russia, which have used nationally produced vaccines to fill the supply vacuum in less-developed regions during the pandemic.

Like many other countries, Bangladesh has desperately sought more vaccines and has not been picky about where they come from.

Health minister Zahid Maleque said in May that the country wants to buy 50 million doses from China's Sinopharm.

It also wants to buy five million Sputnik doses, foreign minister A.K. Abdul Momen said after meeting the Russian ambassador this month.

The White House pointedly said that its vaccine shipments -- mostly made through the World Health Organization's Covax program -- come free in all senses.

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions. Our vaccines do not come with strings attached. We are doing this with the singular objective of saving lives," the official said.

The Biden administration has committed to donating $2 billion to Covax and also purchasing 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the African Union and 92 poorer countries. At the recent G7 summit in Britain, US partners agreed to donate another 500 million doses.

"Putting an end to this pandemic requires eliminating it around the world," the White House official said. "This is a unique moment in history and it requires American leadership."

Additionally, some 80 million doses from the US supply are earmarked for foreign allocation by the end of June.

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

Two million doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now being shipped to Peru and 1.5 million Moderna doses to Pakistan, the White House said earlier Monday.

US Bangladesh White House Moderna covid vaccine vaccine doses

US sending Bangladesh 2.5m Covid vaccine doses: White House

Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters