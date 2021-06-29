ANL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
ASC 19.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.65%)
ASL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.77%)
AVN 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
DGKC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.49%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.49%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.35%)
HASCOL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.18%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.21%)
KAPCO 44.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
PAEL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.07%)
PPL 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.99%)
PRL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.22%)
SILK 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.9%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.52%)
TRG 168.00 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (5%)
UNITY 43.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.07%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.46%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 25.12 (0.49%)
BR30 26,838 Increased By ▲ 134.8 (0.5%)
KSE100 47,138 Increased By ▲ 135.42 (0.29%)
KSE30 18,910 Increased By ▲ 37.07 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

4G Clinical raises over $230mn growth equity from Goldman Sachs

  • Neither one of us was going to go back and get a PhD in biochemistry and discover a molecule, but the way that we're intending to help is through technology, through our business practices, you know, removing bottlenecks in the clinical trial process.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

4G Clinical, which makes software to speed up clinical trials, said on Tuesday it had raised over $230 million in growth equity from Goldman Sachs Asset Management to fund its global expansion and support growing demand for its products.

The company was founded in late 2015 by David Kelleher and Ed Tourtellotte, who have known each other since college, to accelerate clinical research by leveraging natural language processing, or NLP, a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that gives computers the ability to understand text and spoken words.

"Neither one of us was going to go back and get a PhD in biochemistry and discover a molecule, but the way that we're intending to help is through technology, through our business practices, you know, removing bottlenecks in the clinical trial process," Chief Executive Officer Kelleher told Reuters.

4G Clinical's offerings include Prancer RTSM, which helps speed up clinical trials and implement mid-study changes more efficiently; and 4C Supply, a supply-optimization tool that helps in preventing stock-outs and reduces drug waste.

The company, which is running 252 studies and has over 100 customers, competes with the likes of Oracle Corp, Medidata and Endpoint Clinical.

4G Clinical's revenue model includes an upfront payment of a fraction of the total cost of a study while it is being set up, followed by monthly maintenance fees over the duration of the study, Kelleher said.

The company will consider expanding its presence to Mainland China and to a few other spots in Europe, Kelleher added.

It currently has offices in cities including Tokyo, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam, Dublin, Basel and Cologne outside of the United States and plans to open up a new office in Raleigh, Durham in North Carolina.

clinical trials 4G global expansion Goldman Sachs Asset Management

4G Clinical raises over $230mn growth equity from Goldman Sachs

Govt faced resistance in bringing institutional reforms: PM Imran

Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Pakistan to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from US

SNGPL announces gas disconnection plan

Economic rebound to continue, says finance ministry

World Bank approves $800m loan for power sector, human development programs

Three-year framework: Pakistan, IITFC sign $4.5bn agreement

ECC takes decisions on sugar, cotton

Pakistan administers 410,009 coronavirus vaccines in 24 hours: NCOC

Nepra likely to reject IGCEP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters