Some elements in Afghanistan also involved in destabilising Pakistan: Qureshi

Karachi: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that some elements in Afghanistan are also playing the role of spoilers who want instability in Pakistan.

In a statement on Tuesday, the minister also lauded the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), Punjab Police and its Counter-Terrorism Department for arresting the perpetrators behind the Lahore bomb blast, Radio Pakistan reported.

Qureshi expressed concern over the support of anti-state agencies behind the blast, adding that the anti-terror financing investigating agencies should conduct a thorough inquiry to expose elements involved in financing such operations.

While talking about the national security meeting being held on Thursday, the minister shared that the current security situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region will be discussed.

He continued that parliamentarians from all parliamentary parties have been invited to attend the meeting. An in-camera briefing will be given by officials on internal and external security matters.

The government has invited around 17 parliamentarians for the meeting being held on July 1, APP quoted the foreign minister as saying. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto welcomed the decision to hold the meeting and announced that he will be attending it.