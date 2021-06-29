NA Speaker summons NSC meeting on July 1

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday summoned a meeting of parliamentary committee on national security to discuss the security situation in the region including Afghanistan on July 1 at 3pm. Top military brass is also expected to attend the meeting. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other parliamentary leaders are expected to be invited to attend the meeting.

Besides, the members of the committee MPs and senators would also participate in the meeting. A notification regarding the summoning of the meeting will be issued after a final discussion. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will also attend the meeting.

Welcoming Speaker Qaiser's decision to call a meeting of the body, Bilawal said that he would attend the NSC meeting on Afghanistan. In a tweet, he said that through the floor of the National Assembly, he had demanded a briefing for the Parliament on the situation in Afghanistan by the relevant departments and institutions.

"We welcome speaker's decision and will participate in [the] NSC committee meeting on the topic," he tweeted. Later, talking to media outside the Parliament House, he claimed that the speaker had summoned a meeting of the NSC on his party's recommendation.

He also said that he does not give much importance to PM Imran Khan's comments on giving military bases to the US after the withdrawal of NATO troops. "We will keep our point of view over giving military bases in the NSC committee," said Bilawal. He also claimed that the NSC was formed on the recommendation of the PPP.

