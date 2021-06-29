ANL 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.48%)
Indonesia raises 12.5 trln rupiah from Islamic bonds auction, above target

  • Incoming bids amounted to 48.7 trillion rupiah, the highest for an Islamic bond auction this year.
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia raised 12.5 trillion rupiah ($863.86 million) from an Islamic bond auction on Tuesday, higher than the indicative target, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The average weighted yields were below its comparable bonds in the previous auction on June 15. There were no winning bids for T-bills maturing in December 2021 and project-based sukuk maturing in March 2034.

Incoming bids amounted to 48.7 trillion rupiah, the highest for an Islamic bond auction this year.

