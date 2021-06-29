Four cops held for looting shop in Korangi area

KARACHI: A head constable including three other cops were arrested on Monday for looting cash from a milk shop in Korangi area during raid of price control team the other day.

According to details, while a team of district administration led by Assistant Commissioner Korangi was sealing milk shop for violating price lists, the cops entered the shop and took cash from draws of shop and incident was also recorded in CCTV.

Following the incident, SSP Korangi Shah Jahan ordered immediate arrest of cops involved including head constable Tariq Abbasi, constables Zeeshan, Waqar Baig and driver Amir Khan.

Case against the said cops was registered and further investigations were underway.