Karachi rainwater drains: Some 4.71m cubic feet of silt removed

KARACHI: The Sindh Local Government Secretary Syed Najam Ahmad Shah on Monday said that some 4.71 million cubic feet of silt has been removed from the rainwater drains of Karachi and transferred to the landfill sites by 6,776 dumpers from May 26 to June 25, 2021.

He said that 0.92 million cubic feet of garbage from rainwater drains located in western district has been removed in 1182 dumpers, 0.53 million silt was removed from district east was shifted through 791 dumpers, 1.2 million cubic feet of silt from central district transferred to land fill sites in 1674 dumpers.

In District Malir 0.3 million cubic feet waste has been removed from storm water drains through 498 dumpers, In District Korangi 0.4 million cubic feet of silt has been shifted through 460 dumpers to land fill sites and in District South 1.32 million cubic feet of waste through 2171 dumpers to landfill sites.

The Sindh Local Government Secretary said some 2.45 million cubic feet of waste has been transferred to Jam Chakro Landfill site by 3423 dumpers and 2.25 million cubic feet of waste has been transferred to Gond Pass Landfill site by 3353 dumpers.

The Secretary said that the drains cleaning campaign will continue with the same pace in the whole season of this monsoon. Najam asked the officials concerned to work with more energy and diligence for the convenience and comfort of the people at large.

