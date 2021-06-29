Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
29 Jun 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21 85.17 86.66 85.17 86.66 06:56 86.66 0.23 4 86.43
Jun 28
Oct'21 88.27 88.70 88.11 88.27 12:03 88.27 0.23 11 88.04
Jun 28
Dec'21 87.19 87.94 86.80 87.43 13:19 87.43 0.25 12350 87.18
Jun 28
=================================================================================
