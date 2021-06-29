ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 29 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Jul'21    85.17   86.66   85.17   86.66   06:56    86.66   0.23       4     86.43
                                         Jun 28
Oct'21    88.27   88.70   88.11   88.27   12:03    88.27   0.23      11     88.04
                                         Jun 28
Dec'21    87.19   87.94   86.80   87.43   13:19    87.43   0.25   12350     87.18
                                         Jun 28
=================================================================================
New York cotton

