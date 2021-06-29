ANL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.52%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.24%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.75%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-5.57%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.51%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.73%)
DGKC 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.00 (-3.29%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.04%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.79%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.12%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-6.35%)
KAPCO 44.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.95%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.46%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.57%)
PIBTL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.77%)
PPL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.46%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.27%)
PTC 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.81%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.27%)
BR100 5,102 Decreased By ▼ -108.09 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,704 Decreased By ▼ -570.63 (-2.09%)
KSE100 47,002 Decreased By ▼ -701.59 (-1.47%)
KSE30 18,873 Decreased By ▼ -276.56 (-1.44%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,254
2324hr
Pakistan Cases
956,392
73524hr
1.79% positivity
Sindh
336,507
Punjab
346,036
Balochistan
27,083
Islamabad
82,619
KPK
137,831
NY cotton rises to two-week high

Reuters 29 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures touched their highest in over two weeks on Monday, drawing support from a stronger core grains market and a weaker dollar as the market looks ahead to key quarterly crop data.

Cotton contracts for December rose 0.32 cent, or 0.4%, at 87.50 cents per lb, at 12:10 p.m. EDT (1610 GMT), after hitting their highest since June 11 at 87.94 cents.

“There’s some sympathy being derived by cotton out of corn and beans, which are up because we need a perfect growing season and we’re not going to have that this year,” said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co in Georgia.

Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat rose, with forecasts of hot weather in US grain belts and estimates later this week of US grain inventories and plantings in focus.

The dollar edged lower, making cotton affordable for other currency holders.

Once the acreage report is out on Wednesday, “we really start honing in on weather and demand, and demand has been running pretty strong this season,” Brown said, adding “the big issue for Texas is how many acres did go into sorghum and not cotton.”

Analysts and traders in a Reuters poll estimate cotton plantings for 2021 at 11.856 million acres in US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) June 30 acreage report, down from March’s 12 million acres.

Market participants are also awaiting a weekly crop progress report by the USDA later today.

Total futures market volume fell by 3,504 to 8,294 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 1,080 to 211,083 contracts in the previous session.

