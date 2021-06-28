Pakistan likely to host New Zealand in September

The New Zealand cricket team is expected to tour Pakistan in September this year for three One-Day Internationals and five T20Is just ahead of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). If it goes through, this will be New Zealand’s first tour to the country in 18 years.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Chief Executive, David White, said that they are looking forward to the tour and are confident that negotiations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be fruitful. The tour will be confirmed once they are satisfied with the security arrangements and the Covid-19 protocols, he told stuff.co.nz.

“Our intention is to tour Pakistan, and we’re working through that with the PCB, and government agencies. All going well, ensuring that we satisfy all the security arrangements which I’m confident we will do, we will be touring Pakistan,” White added.

New Zealand, however, might miss the services of some of their main players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, and Jimmy Neesham as they have commitments with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

New Zealand last toured Pakistan in 2003-04 for a five-match ODI series, which Pakistan won 5-0. Due to the suspension of international cricket in Pakistan following an attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009, PCB hosted its previous three home series against Kiwis in the UAE.

Besides, Pakistan are already set to host England for a short series in October, their first tour of the country in 16 years. The two-match T20I series will be played on 14 and 15 October at National Stadium Karachi.