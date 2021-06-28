ANL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.98%)
ASC 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.94%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.33%)
AVN 91.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-5.07%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.63%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.4%)
DGKC 117.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.21%)
EPCL 47.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.48%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.92%)
FFBL 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.36%)
FFL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.9%)
HASCOL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-9.68%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
HUMNL 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.6%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.91%)
KAPCO 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.76%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.14%)
PAEL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.4%)
PIBTL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
POWER 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.85%)
PPL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.48%)
PRL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.99%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.07%)
SNGP 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.31%)
TRG 160.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.13%)
UNITY 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.52%)
BR100 5,103 Decreased By ▼ -107.68 (-2.07%)
BR30 26,713 Decreased By ▼ -560.79 (-2.06%)
KSE100 46,987 Decreased By ▼ -716.75 (-1.5%)
KSE30 18,869 Decreased By ▼ -280.71 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Malaysian, Thai stocks lead Southeast Asian markets lower on virus surge

  • Indonesian stocks fall to over one-week low.
  • Thai stocks slip for the eighth straight session.
Reuters 28 Jun 2021

Malaysian and Thai equities led losses across emerging Asian stock markets on Monday, as the two countries increased curbs to fight a region-wide surge in novel coronavirus infections

The Malaysian bourse hit its lowest level in over half a year after its daily cases stayed above the government's target, forcing the country to extend movement restrictions that were to end on Monday.

"Unfortunately, the extension of the lockdown (in Malaysia) will further diminish the extent of the economic recovery, which is already taking a toll on domestic demand indicators, including private consumption and investment spending," Japan's Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients.

Data showed Malaysia's rate of exports growth in May was slower than expected, though it still registered its fourth straight month of double-digit growth.

Thai stocks dropped over 1% to their lowest in over a month while also registering their eighth consecutive session in the red. The baht slipped 0.2% but stayed off 13-month lows hit last week.

Thailand has announced new restrictions around capital Bangkok to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak.

Providing some respite, the country's manufacturing output jumped over 25% in May. However, Bank of Thailand's deputy governor said the economy would return to pre-pandemic levels only in early-2023, impeded by slow tourism sector recovery. .

Indonesian markets fell too, declining almost 1%, a day after recording its biggest daily increase in infections ever. The rupiah weakened 0.35%.

Indonesian health minister is leading a push for stricter social restrictions, sources told Reuters, after cases nearly tripled in the past month.

Bucking the trend, Singapore stocks rose for a fourth straight session, while Taiwan stocks also advanced after the country reported its smallest daily rise in new domestic COVID-19 cases in nearly one and a half months.

Meanwhile, most regional currencies weakened against a firm greenback, after softer-than-expected US inflation did not help resolve concerns about a potential tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.

