Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Melbourne City upset Sydney FC to win A-League final

AFP 28 Jun 2021

MELBOURNE: A dominant Melbourne City rallied from a goal down to outplay 10-man reigning champions Sydney FC 3-1 and clinch their maiden A-League title Sunday.

In front of 15,000 fans at Melbourne's AAMI Park, the most allowed under coronavirus rules, they went to the break 2-1 up after strikes from Nathaniel Atkinson and Scott Jamieson cancelled out Kosta Barbarouses' opener for Sydney.

The tide really turned on 35 minutes when Sydney midfield anchor Luke Brattan was sent off after picking up a second yellow card, both for reckless challenges.

From there on Steve Corica's team were fighting a rearguard action and they did well to keep City at bay until Scott Galloway struck again three minutes into stoppage time.

"Credit to them, they've been the best club for the last few years and they kept coming," said City skipper Jamieson. "But that's amazing for us. I felt all week that we were good enough to do it."

It was sweet revenge for Melbourne who lost to Sydney 1-0 in last year's decider, denying Corica's side an unprecedented third straight title and sixth overall. "City were just a bit too good tonight, so congratulations," said disappointed Sydney captain Alex Wilkinson.

Under new coach Patrick Kisnorbo, who used to play for Leicester City and Leeds United, City have shown discipline and physicality this year to finish the regular season top of the table ahead of second-placed Sydney. They brought that dynamic into Sunday's final and were stronger and sharper, forcing three corners in the first five minutes.

