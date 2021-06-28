Gandhara Valley City: PDA divides tasks of feasibility, planning into various packages

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is dividing the tasks of the feasibility and planning of Gandhara Valley City into various packages to hand it over to different consultants. The process would be completed in a period of five months.

This was told during a review meeting of the projects of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) held here with KP Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub Khan in the chair. Beside, Special Secretary Local Governments, Mutasim Billah Shah, Directors of all sections of the authority and representatives of various federal and provincial governments' organizations also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting about progress on development products initiated under the supervision of PDA, the Director General (DG) Ammara Khan said that the feasibility and planning of the project will contain all creative high lights of the mega scheme.

The Provincial Minister for Local Governments, Akbar Ayub Khan attributed the expansion of the jurisdiction of PDA to whole district Peshawar as ample proof of the best performance of the authority and confidence of the people, whose maintenance is not only a big honor rather also a challenge. He said that the project of the setting up of new city in the name of Gandhara Valley City has also been handed over to Peshawar Development Authority. The proposed new city is six-fold large than Hayatabad and spread to Nowshera city. Gandhara Valley City will be a modern residential and economic hub, saying the accomplishment of this project is real challenge for the head of PDA and creative capabilities of the planners.

The provincial minister directed Planning & Development Department and district administration for close collaboration with PDA for approval of Warsak Road-Nasir Bagh section of Ring Road and disposing of the process of land acquisition as soon as possible. He expressed the hope for no delay in this crucial communication project worth Rs.16 billion. He expressed fear further delay would increase in its cost that is not affordable for the incumbent government.

Similarly, the minister said that process of the PC-1 and land acquisition for construction of modern bus terminal adjacent to BRT Chamkani Depo at the cost of Rs.3 billion is also the victim of delay and required immediate attention. He also stressed early completion of the beautification & expansion of Pir Zakori Bridge and Hayatabad-Detoor Road and made it clear that the arrest of the growing traffic mess also depends on these schemes and there is no space for further delay.

The provincial minister also agreed with the auction of precious plots, plazas, bus stations and parking areas worth trillion of rupees and directed the publicizing of similar hundreds of such projects. He explained that initiatives will not only increase the income of the authority rather will also multiply the beauty of the area.

For bringing improvement in environment, the provincial minister directed maximum plantation and hinted at its inspection on time to time. He further agreed with the outsourcing of the Solid Waste Management and directed immediate steps in this regard.

