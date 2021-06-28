ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
FTA between Pakistan, Indonesia to be a great initiative: envoy

Recorder Report 28 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Indonesian Consul General, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has said that FTA between Pakistan and Indonesia will certainly be a great initiative and advised the businessmen and traders that they should enlist the products that have the potential to increase the bilateral trade. Speaking at a meeting with FPCCI president Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon, Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat emphasised the need to explore enormous possibilities that exist to cooperate and scale-up the cooperation in the IT sector.

Mian Nasir Hayat Magoon said that he would love to see an FTA materialised between the two countries sooner than later. He suggested that the two countries have much in common and that makes them important for each other in terms of trade and economic cooperation.

FPCCI Chief also expressed his willingness to initiate cooperation at a greater and more tangible level with Indonesian chambers. He said that eventually business communities of the two countries would have to come closer and broaden the trade and economic relations to make them sustainable and mutually-beneficial.

Chairman of Pakistan-Indonesia Business Council of FPCCI, Abid Nisar thanked Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat for visiting FPCCI and gracing the first meeting of the council. Abid Nisar highlighted the core issues that should be addressed for actualisation of the potential of exponential growth in bilateral trade and also pointed out a few priority sectors to start with; based on his vast experience.

FPCCI is looking forward to an FTA with Indonesia; which will result in better and broader business, industrial, and trade relations between the two countries and will also benefit the national economies of the brotherly countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

