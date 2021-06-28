ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,231
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
955,657
91424hr
2.05% positivity
Sindh
336,076
Punjab
345,900
Balochistan
27,064
Islamabad
82,596
KPK
137,759
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Robinhood calls for changes to exchange pricing rules

Reuters 28 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: US securities rules should be changed to allow stock exchanges to quote bids and offers in price increments of less than a penny so they can better compete with wholesale brokerages for retail orders, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said on Thursday.

Retail trading volumes have soared over the past year-and-a-half, fueled by the move to commission-free trading by most large online brokerages in November 2019 - a model Robinhood helped pioneer - and by the work-from-home environment during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the vast majority of retail orders are sent to wholesale market makers, instead of exchanges, because the wholesalers can offer prices that are fractions of a cent better than the best prices available on exchanges, which are limited to penny increments.

"In a nutshell, exchanges cannot fairly compete with off-exchange market makers in executing our customers' orders," Tenev, who also called for lower exchange fees, said in a blog post.

To better enable exchanges to compete, the US Securities and Exchange Commission should amend the so-called "sub-penny" rule that limits on-exchange quotes to one-cent increments, and allow them to quote prices up to four decimal places for all stocks, Tenev said.

"If the sub-penny limitation is removed, and exchanges reduce fees for retail orders, we could see ... more transparency and perhaps more retail order flow executed on lit markets," he said, referring to exchanges which are considered "lit" because participants can see prices.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently said he had asked his staff to recommend changes to minimum pricing increments on exchanges as part of a broader review of securities rules, because "wholesalers may operate on an unequal playing field when competing for order flow."

coronavirus pandemic Chief Executive Officer Robinhood Vlad Tenev US Securities exchange pricing rules

Robinhood calls for changes to exchange pricing rules

Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engines

Ulema support PM's remarks on women hijab: Ashrafi

'Amended' Finance Bill 2021 may be laid in NA today

Tarbela 4th Extension project: TI-P urges ministry to take action against Wapda chief

India politicising FATF: Qureshi

Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue: Appointment of 10 judicial members challenged

Tree planting: PM calls for sizeable campaign

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir: India probes suspected use of drones in blast at air base

Ours is bottom-up approach to building economy: Tarin

Azhar explains how power shortfall will be bridged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.