UAE ban on entry from India unchanged

  • Throughout the pandemic the UAE's seven emirates have set some of their own COVID-19 policies.
  • Dubai had said on June 19 that an entry ban on those who in the past 14 days had visited India, Nigeria and South Africa would ease from June 23.
Reuters Updated 27 Jun 2021

DUBAI: A United Arab Emirates ban on entry from India, South Africa and Nigeria remains in place, the federal aviation authority said on Sunday, after Dubai had announced it would ease entry restrictions from those countries.

Throughout the pandemic the UAE's seven emirates have set some of their own COVID-19 policies.

In a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Sunday, the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) referenced a June 21 GCAA document stating entry from 13 countries, including Pakistan, was banned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai had said on June 19 that an entry ban on those who in the past 14 days had visited India, Nigeria and South Africa would ease from June 23.

Under the changes, entry would be permitted to UAE residents in India who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, anyone in South Africa who was fully vaccinated and those in Nigeria who had tested negative for coronavirus in the past 48 hours.

A GCAA representative on Sunday said those travelling from India were still banned from entering the UAE but deferred further comment to the Dubai government.

Dubai's media office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Dubai's Emirates airline said on Twitter flights from India were available from July 7 but cautioned that could change.

"We're waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume."

Indians represent one of the UAE's largest residential communities and are the biggest source market for tourists.

Dubai reopened its borders to foreign visitors July, while Abu Dhabi requires arrivals from most countries to quarantine.

A national ban on entry from India began in April as India faced a surge in coronavirus infections.

Certain individuals, such as UAE citizens and diplomats, have been exempted from entry bans.

NOTAM UAE Tour General Civil Aviation Authority GCAA Notice to Airmen

